JustInvest LLC Buys 5,765 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. 479,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

