JustInvest LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.93.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.