JustInvest LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 202,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $84.59.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

