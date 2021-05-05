JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $266,219,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,566,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,806. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

