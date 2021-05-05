JustInvest LLC Sells 2,557 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 44,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

