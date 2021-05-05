K-Bro Linen (KBL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million.

TSE KBL opened at C$45.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$481.85 million and a PE ratio of 126.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.55. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

