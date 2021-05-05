Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $416.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

