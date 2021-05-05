Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 244,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $318.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

KLDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.