KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $257,960.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.