Karen Hon Sells 421 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Hon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40.

Shares of SIVB traded up $8.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.59. The stock had a trading volume of 298,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $586.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.88 and its 200 day moving average is $436.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

