Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KARO. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Karooooo alerts:

NASDAQ KARO opened at $38.56 on Monday. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.