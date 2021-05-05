Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

