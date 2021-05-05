Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 33,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,094. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

