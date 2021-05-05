Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

KPTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 25,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.