Katalyo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.47 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.