KBC Group NV Buys 3,133 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

