KBC Group NV Buys 712 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.35.

NYSE BURL opened at $324.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $331.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.