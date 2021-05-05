KBC Group NV Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

