KBC Group NV Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,091. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

