KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

LSCC stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,707. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

