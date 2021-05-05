KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

NYSE:KBR opened at $39.83 on Monday. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -159.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

