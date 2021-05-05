Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.86 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $322.07 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

