Kennametal Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.30. 1,405,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. Kennametal has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.