Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €67.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

