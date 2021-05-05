Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRYAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $131.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

