Kevin S. Borgmann Sells 16,778 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin S. Borgmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54.

COF opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $152.38.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.