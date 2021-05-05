KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.57. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.80, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

