KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Schneider National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

SNDR stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

