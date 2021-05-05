KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

