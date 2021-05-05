Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

