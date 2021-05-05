Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 180,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 24,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.15. The company had a trading volume of 420,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138,818. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.86.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

