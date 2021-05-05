Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Kimball International updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) EPS.

NASDAQ KBAL traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 1,056,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,610. The stock has a market cap of $456.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

