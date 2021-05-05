Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 636,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,347,000 after purchasing an additional 62,237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 136,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.72 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

