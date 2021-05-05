Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,498. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $2,345,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

