Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 302.57, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

