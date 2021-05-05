KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co. Inc. has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 58,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,601. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.