KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

