KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,530,000 after acquiring an additional 936,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

