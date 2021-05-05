Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $2.37

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and approximately $99.42 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.00264523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $653.15 or 0.01145726 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00733950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.22 or 1.00249012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,562,049,232 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,714,250 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

