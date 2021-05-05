Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 1,009,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,305,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

