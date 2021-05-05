Klingman & Associates LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

