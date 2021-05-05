Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926,988. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

