Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.89. 25,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,378. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $227.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.23.

