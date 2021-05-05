Klingman & Associates LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 194.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,257. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

