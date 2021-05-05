Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $742.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

