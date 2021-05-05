Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

