Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Announces $0.59 Annual Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $48.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

