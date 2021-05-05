Kylin (KYL) One Day Volume Tops $10.50 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Kylin has a market capitalization of $53.20 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kylin has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,556,878 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

