L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $216.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

