Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 78,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 392,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LBRMF)

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.